Online services link jobs to people

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While all five workNet Center offices in the area are closed to the public, staff is still able to address workforce and job search needs. Two new online resources are available for job seekers and businesses.

Career planning, training and job search services are available for people while business owners can complete a needs assessment to determine what services and programs are a best match for them. The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is the fiscal agent and administrator of Title I federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds.

“While many businesses are closed temporarily, we recognize that the services we provide are in high demand now—and will continue to be going forward as the country tries to recover,” says Workforce Development Program Manager Cassandra Brown. “Through WIOA-approved training programs, our funding can assist East Central Illinois businesses upskill their existing workforce to increase productivity and boost a company’s competitiveness. We remain committed to training and developing the workforce in East Central Illinois while connecting businesses and job seekers. Our team is ready to assist you, even during this time of crisis. I believe East Central Illinois workNet can play an integral part in helping the area get back on its feet economically in the months ahead.”

The program also provides opportunities for individuals to go back to school and sharpen their skills in training or career services.

East Central Illinois workNet assists clients with job search resources while providing specific education and training opportunities for low-income, underemployed, and dislocated workers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, and Piatt Counties. The program is also developing Facebook and Instagram pages.

