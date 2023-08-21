CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A heat wave is making its way through Central Illinois this week. But finding a public place to cool off will be a little harder to do.

Sholem Aquatic Center is closed for the summer. Usually, the Champaign Park District closes the pool after Labor Day, but this year, the district shut down Sholem on Aug. 14. Most of their lifeguards are students and the Champaign School District started school early.

Splash pads are offering some relief, but for people looking for a more traditional escape from the heat, Urbana’s Crystal Lake Pool is still open on limited hours, starting this week. But even the aquatics coordinator there suggests finding other ways to stay cool.

“It’s not a bad idea to stay inside during weeks like this,” Jennifer Nierenhausen said. “If you can escape the heat by getting in the pool, that’s great and we’d love to have you, but also staying inside is wise as well.”

“Stay hydrated, go to shaded areas, we have several parks with mature trees, I think West Side Park and Hessel Park,” said Chelsea Norton, Champaign Park District Marketing Director. “And that shade really can make a big difference, more than you might expect.”

Splash pads usually shut down right after Labor Day, but the Champaign Park District said that if the intense heat continues, they’ll keep them open.