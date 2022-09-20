LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois.

Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town.

More damage was visible to two duplexes where we talked to several homeowners left cleaning up the pieces.

The storm was unlike any they had ever seen with intense lightning and strong wind alerting them of the impending danger.

The tornado was rated an EF0 with wind of 85 mph.

It was on the ground for over 3 miles passing through the southwest part of Le Roy.

It lifted near US 150 and US 136 as it paralleled Interstate 74.

Our WCIA 3 News team was streaming live severe weather coverage before the tornado touched down on the WCIA 3 Weather App, the WCIA 3 News App, online and on social media well ahead of the storm, providing those in the path with early and advanced warning.

Storm Survey Information from the National Weather Service:

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Lincoln IL 1104 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 ...NWS Damage Survey for 9/19/2022 McLean County Tornado... Le Roy Tornado... Rating: EF-0 Estimated Peak Wind: 85 mph Path Length /statute/: 3.4 miles Path Width /maximum/: 30 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 9/19/2022 Start Time: 12:28 AM CDT Start Location: 0.5 SW of Le Roy / McLean County / IL Start Lat/Lon: 40.34 / -88.77 End Date: 9/19/2022 End Time: 12:34 AM CDT End Location: 3.25 SE of Le Roy / McLean County / IL End Lat/Lon: 40.32 / -88.72 The tornado entered the southwest part of Le Roy and knocked a power pole into a mobile home and a tree into another mobile home. It traveled southeast through the south part of town, just north of I-74, doing minor tree damage, knocking down branches. The tornado then did partial roof damage to two duplexes on the southeast part of le Roy and also tipped over two semis on I-74. The tornado continued southeast and partially damaged a roof 2.5 miles southeast of Le Roy. The tornado then dissipated in a field 3.25 miles southeast of Le Roy. && EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph EF5...Violent...>200 mph NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.