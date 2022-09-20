LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois.

Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town.

More damage was visible to two duplexes where we talked to several homeowners left cleaning up the pieces.

LINK: Storms cause damage in Central Illinois

The storm was unlike any they had ever seen with intense lightning and strong wind alerting them of the impending danger.

The tornado was rated an EF0 with wind of 85 mph.

It was on the ground for over 3 miles passing through the southwest part of Le Roy.

It lifted near US 150 and US 136 as it paralleled Interstate 74.

Our WCIA 3 News team was streaming live severe weather coverage before the tornado touched down on the WCIA 3 Weather App, the WCIA 3 News App, online and on social media well ahead of the storm, providing those in the path with early and advanced warning.

Storm Survey Information from the National Weather Service:

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
1104 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

...NWS Damage Survey for 9/19/2022 McLean County Tornado...

Le Roy Tornado...

Rating:                 EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind:    85 mph
Path Length /statute/:  3.4 miles
Path Width /maximum/:   30 yards
Fatalities:             0
Injuries:               0

Start Date:             9/19/2022
Start Time:             12:28 AM CDT
Start Location:         0.5 SW of Le Roy / McLean County / IL
Start Lat/Lon:          40.34 / -88.77

End Date:               9/19/2022
End Time:               12:34 AM CDT
End Location:           3.25 SE of Le Roy / McLean County / IL
End Lat/Lon:            40.32 / -88.72

The tornado entered the southwest part of Le Roy and knocked a power pole
into a mobile home and a tree into another mobile home. It traveled
southeast through the south part of town, just north of I-74, doing minor
tree damage, knocking down branches. The tornado then did partial roof
damage to two duplexes on the southeast part of le Roy and also tipped
over two semis on I-74. The tornado continued southeast and partially
damaged a roof 2.5 miles southeast of Le Roy. The tornado then dissipated
in a field 3.25 miles southeast of Le Roy.

&&

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph

NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.