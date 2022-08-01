BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area.

Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds.

After conducting a survey of damage in Logan County, the National Weather Service concluded a tornado touched down and hit the town of Beason.





PICS: Damage at the Beason grain elevator from a Monday morning tornado, courtesy Jeremy White

The tornado damaged a grain elevator, causing some bins to collapse. One bin landed in a neighbor’s yard.

The tornado then skipped through town causing tree and roof damage, before moving into open cornfields, where it traveled for just under 2 miles.

Read more from the National Weather Service’s storm survey of the event below.

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 08/01/22 TORNADO EVENT IN BEASON IL... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 1.85 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 60 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 8/01/2022 START TIME: 5:12 AM CDT START LOCATION: FAR WEST SIDE BEASON/ LOGAN COUNTY / IL START LAT/LON: 40.14409 / -89.19656 END DATE: 8/01/2022 END TIME: 5:15 AM CDT END LOCATION: 1.75 MILES SOUTHEAST BEASON / LOGAN COUNTY / IL END LAT/LON: 40.12467 / -89.17176 A BRIEF EF-1 TORNADO WITH ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEEDS UP TO 105 MPH IMPACTED WESTERN AND SOUTHERN PARTS OF BEASON IN EAST CENTRAL LOGAN COUNTY. THE TORNADO DEVELOPED AROUND 5:12 AM ON THE FAR WEST SIDE OF BEASON AND STRUCK A LARGE GRAIN ELEVATOR DAMAGING A SOME LARGE BINS AND EQUIPMENT ON THE FAR WEST END OF CLINTON STREET IN BEASON. THE TORNADO TRACKED SOUTHEAST AROUND 50 MPH AND DAMAGED SOME LARGE TREES AND SOME POWERLINES ON THE WEST END OF COUNTY ROAD 1549 N AND ALSO NEAR INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD 2143 E AND COUNTY ROAD 1540 N. SOME ROOF DAMAGE TO A FEW HOUSES WITH MISSING SHINGLES AND ALSO ONE HOUSE HAD A WINDOW BROKEN. THE TORNADO VERY BRIEFLY LIFTED BEFORE COMING BACK DOWN ON A CORN FIELD JUST SOUTH OF BEASON AND TRACKED SOUTHEAST ACROSS CORN FIELDS FOR ANOTHER 1.75 MILES BEFORE LIFTING.