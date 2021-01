BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Police responded to a shooting around 12:40 a.m. near West Chestnut St. and Western Ave. in Bloomington Sunday.

According to Bloomington Police Sergeant Nowers, one person was hurt. Additionally, the victim is expected to survive.

No one is currently in custody, and the incident remains under investigation by Bloomington police.

Bloomington Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 309-820-8888.