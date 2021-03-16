One shot, killed on back porch

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that claimed one person’s life.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department says officers were called after 9 p.m. to a home at Griffith and Ninth Street.

Dispatchers were told one person had been shot after an unknown suspect kicked in the back door of a house.

Officers say they found the victim, who is male, lying on the back porch with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police say they, along with paramedics, tried to revive the person, but he did not survive.

The release says the Coroner’s office will identify him later. No more information about the shot person was immediately available Tuesday morning.

Detectives say they are still actively investigating the shooting.

SPD asks anyone with additional information to call them at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Crime Stoppers say they will reward $500 for information leading to an arrest for illegal carrying of firearms, $1,000 for an arrest for possessing an assault rifle or a weapon that fires rifle ammunition, and $5,000 for a homicide arrest.