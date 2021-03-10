One seriously hurt in semi-truck wreck on I-70

CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Indiana residents were hurt after three vehicles crashed Tuesday on I-70 in Casey, troopers say.

It happened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say 63-year-old Kerry D. Kretchek, of Indianapolis, was driving a white 2016 Freightliner on eastbound I-70 when he crashed into a gray 1999 Chevrolet Blazer that was stopped in traffic.

The driver of that car, 63-year-old Jerry D. Hickam, of Bloomington, Ind., was airlifted to a hospital after the crash for treatment of serious injuries, the release says.

In his car was Jonita L. Hickam, 61, also of Bloomington. She was taken to a area hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police say both are expected to survive.

The Hickams’ Blazer rear-ended another 2016-model Freightliner semi-truck, which troopers say was being driven by a 68-year-old Delaware man.

Both semi-truck drivers refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

Illinois State Police responded to a second crash before 5 p.m. Tuesday in Greenup on eastbound I-70. It says stopped traffic from a previous crash was a factor in that collision.

Troopers say they cited Kretchek for failure to slow down to avoid an crash.

