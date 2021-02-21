One seriously hurt in trailer fire; crews respond to hazardous gas leak

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters say they’ve been “on the go all day” on Sunday after responding to two incidents.

Fire chief Wade Watson says crews first responded to fire around 9 a.m. at Kent and Regal avenues — that’s in the Park City Mobile Home Park.

He adds the caller told 911 dispatchers one person was possibly trapped inside the home.

Watson says first crews on scene pulled out a hose line and began to enter the trailer, search it, and put out the fire.

He says they called in extra help for the search and firefighting efforts.

Crews found one person inside and rescued them, Watson says. They were taken by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The Decatur Fire Department (DFD) says the victim is in “extremely critical” condition.

Investigators are working to learn what caused it, and Watson says no one else was hurt.

Crews were then called out around 2 p.m. to a reported anhydrous ammonia leak at the ADM plant, Watson says.

At the scene, Decatur Fire mobilized their HAZMAT response teams and began coordinating with plant security, he says.

ADM had three response teams, Watson says, that went in and turned off the control valves in the plant. DFD crews remained on standby as decontamination and emergency medical teams.

The fire chief says no one was hurt by the gas leak. He adds ADM teams kept it under control to where it was just a “small” leak.

Watson adds responding to chemical leaks requires a lot of manpower from fire departments.