One seriously hurt in early morning crash on I-74

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police say one person was seriously hurt in a crash Thursday morning on I-74.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-74 near Farmer City.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck going east on the highway lost control on an icy bridge. The vehicle hit a concrete guardrail wall and broke down in the middle of the road, says the report.

Troopers say a second car then crashed into the pickup truck.

The person driving the pick-up was taken to a hospital. Police say they were seriously hurt.

State police say they shut down all lanes of I-74 just before 5 a.m. for crash investigation and debris clean up.

Police reopened the westbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. and the eastbound lanes around 7:30 a.m.

