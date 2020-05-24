Breaking News
One person rescued from house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters rescued a person from a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1400 block of East Condit Street. When crews arrived, they found a pregnant female out on the roof of the front porch, as fire flew out of a first floor window. She had been unable to make it downstairs because of the smoke and heat, so she escaped out of a second floor window.

Crews rescued her and placed her on oxygen. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters got the fire under control and ventilated the home. The victim said the Decatur Fire Department had recently installed smoke detectors in her home, and the detectors woke her up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

