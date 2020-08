BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed in a fire on Friday.

Bethany Fire Protection District Chief Michael Jennings said crews were sent to a fire after the Sullivan Fire Protection District requested help.

One person died as a result of the fire.

Crews were at the scene for roughly two hours. The Bethany Fire Protection District is working with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the fire.

Jennings said more information will be released at a later time.