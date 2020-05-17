One person hurt in shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt in a shooting Saturday night.

Police said they responded to reports of multiple shots fired near the 700 block of Chandler around 6:45 p.m. One man was shot and taken to OSF. Police have not released any further details on the victim’s condition. They are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250