CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was shot Monday afternoon.

Evidence markers were scattered across Nelson Court.

Investigators are still trying to figure out where exactly the shooting happened.

There were several people talking to police when we arrived on scene.

Police say the victim showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

No word on suspect.

If you have any call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.