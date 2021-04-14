One person dead after car crashes into train

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Iroquois County responded after a car wrecked into a train Tuesday night.

The call went out at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck on County Road 1200 North near 2120 East Road. That’s around 3 miles sound of Woodland and about 2 miles west of Illinois Route 1.

Police say a black GMC was going west on County Road 1200 North and didn’t stop before the railroad crossing. Deputies say the crossing gate arm was down and its lights were flashing.

The truck then hit a northbound train, officers say. They add a driver was found inside the car and was later pronounced deceased by the Iroquois County Coroner.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification to their next of kin.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.