One of three members appointed to review board as appeals pile up

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The board that handles property assessments in Champaign County now has one member. That’s up from none after all three members of the County Board of Review quit in June.

New member and architect John Bergee started Monday, and he walked into a literal pile of work.

There were 200 commercial appeals in 2020, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel. That was double the previous record.

So far in 2021, more than 100 appeals have come in since the filing period opened July 1.

“We anticipate people making claims that COVID affected them. It’s understandable, and that their valuations could be lower, but we do a three-year average,” Bergee shared.

The sole review board member cannot hear appeals cases until there are two more members.

Kloeppel was hopeful to have a full, three-person board by the end of the month.