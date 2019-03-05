One-man volleyball game at high school
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- Have you ever seen a group try to beat one man at volleyball?
That is happening at the Rantoul Township High School on Tuesday night. Bob Holmes will not only go up against volunteers during a volleyball match, but he will talk with the community about "beating the odds" in their lives and doing their best.
One-Man Volleyball Game:
Rantoul Township High School
March 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Free event
Pizza will be provided
