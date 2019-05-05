One man hurt in early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man is recovering from being shot this morning.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of W. Springfield Avenue.

Police say they were called for several reports of gunfire in the area.

When they arrived they found shell casings.

Investigators say several vehicles and an apartment building were struck by gunfire.

A short time later a man showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

He is expected to be ok.

Champaign Police are investigating.

They say they don't believe this was a random act of violence.

There is currently no available suspect information and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time of the shooting can call police at 217-351-4545.

You can also alert Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

People are reacting to this shooting.

For some, it was too close to home.

"And a stray bullet went through her apartment," I van Grant says.

When Ivan Grant's sister called him to say there was a shooting, he panicked.

"I was scared, I was just with her. She was just at my apartment. We were laughing and joking," Grant says.

He says he doesn't know that his sister should stay here.

"I told her she should consider moving," Grant explains.

Ashley Kielhorn is the property manager.

She says they are trying to make sure the people who live here have a sense of security.

"We do have a really good working relationship with the Champaign Police Department which is fantastic. It helps our tenants feel safer," Ashley Kielhorn says.

But she feels uneasy knowing someone was willing to put people's lives at risk.

"It's frustrating for me. We have a lot of children out here and they're always our first and foremost goal to keep safe," Kielhorn says.

"It's frustrating to know that there are people out here who take part in those kinds of activities and who could put people's lives in danger."

A bullet went through the bedroom window of another woman.

Luckily, she wasn't home at the time.

Grant also knows he could have gotten a very different phone call.

"It could have been anyone else calling and saying your sister was shot in her sleep," Grant says.

Kielhorn has a message, she doesn't want the people who live here to feel like they have to move.

"I just want them to know that we are doing everything we can to make the property as safe as we can," Kielhorn says.

Police do not believe the person who was shot was seriously hurt.

Some of the people out at country brook said they used to have a security truck driving around and they'd like to see it come back.

This is one of five shootings Central Illinois has seen in the last two weeks.

Three deadly shootings in Danville.

One in Charleston.

Now one in Champaign.