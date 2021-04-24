One man hospitalized after fight leads to stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officers are investigating after a stabbing victim showed up at St. John’s Hospital.

The 30-year-old victim went to the emergency room around 2:42 p.m. on Friday with a stab wound to the leg. Authorities say the victim was seriously hurt, but is stable at this time.

The victim told police he was in a fight in the 900 block of Enterprise Street. When officers went there to investigate, they found evidence of the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.