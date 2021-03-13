One life-saving thing to do Sunday after changing your clocks

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Whether you love it or hate it, Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow.

You’ll need to spring your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed tonight, but it’s not just the time to re-adjust clocks. It’s also a smart time to test smoke alarms.

One Champaign firefighter says just by having a working fire alarm – you can give your family time to escape safely.

“Every 6 months, when you change your clock, change your batteries,” says Firefighter Adam Kownacki. “It’s your first line of defense if there’s a fire and smoke could be coming through. Try to make sure your smoke alarm’s on your ceiling or within like a foot close to the ceiling on your walls.”

Firefighters recommend replacing any smoke alarm that is older than 10 years old and to sleep with your bedroom door closed.

You should also install an alarm outside of every bedroom and on each floor of your home – including the basement.