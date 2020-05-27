One killed in 2-car crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed in a two vehicle accident. It happened Tuesday, on County Road 1900 North and 500 East.

Authorities say Christopher Benz, of Onarga, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a vehicle driven by Felipe Aranda. The passenger in Aranda’s vehicle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Benz was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disregarding a stop sign.