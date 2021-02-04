One hurt trying to rescue dog from burning home

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews battled heavy flames after a house fire broke out late Wednesday night in Decatur.

A pres release from the Decatur Fire Department says the call went out at 11:36 p.m. for a reported structure fire at Tuttle and Haworth streets.

Firefighters say they were on the scene within 6 minutes and found fire coming from the living room window.

Additionally, 911 dispatchers were initially told one person was possibly trapped inside. Crews say they searched the home and found a dog.

They rescued the dog from the house fire, the release says, and revived it at the scene after giving it oxygen. Macon County Animal Control then took custody of the pet.

Fire crews were then told the homeowner was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital via a personal car, and they were stabilized and later airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

“The homeowner was injured trying to rescue the pet,” says firefighters.

Crews remained on scene until about 3 a.m. Thursday. No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators say they are still working to learn what caused the fire. Additionally, the home did not have a working smoke detector, the release says.

Decatur Police, county Animal Control, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted at the scene.