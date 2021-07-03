One hurt in White Oaks mall shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — One person was shot after a fight broke out in the White Oaks Mall around 6 p.m. on Saturday night, according to Springfield police.

The victim is recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not yet shared any details about a potential suspect.

The gunshots terrified shoppers and employees who were nearby.

“I know a lot of everybody started running back, and I saw my manager running back to the gate,” said Olivia Perry, who works at the mall. “I looked at her and she needed help, so I went to her and you could just see parents running around looking for their kids. We had a little boy lose his parents and he didn’t have his phone on him. It was just a lot of stuff you didn’t want to see.”