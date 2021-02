VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) -- One person is dead after a hit and run on Tuesday. It happened on U.S. Highway 36 east of St. Road 71 near Dana.

The Sheriff's Office said Edward Silotto, 51, was walking east on U.S. 36 around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle which then left the scene. Silotto was found by a passerby. He was flown to Carle Hospital in Champaign where he later died.