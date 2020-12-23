One hurt in motorcycle crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say a Tuscola motorcyclist is expected to survive after he was thrown from his Harley in a crash Tuesday on U.S. Route 45.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened at 4:30 p.m. on Route 45 about four miles north of Tuscola.

Troopers say 34-year-old Jeramiah A. Mckenzie was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle south of Route 45 when he lost control of his bike near County Road 1350 North.

Mckenzie’s bike left the right side of the road and he was thrown from his bike, the release says. Paramedics then airlifted him to a hospital.

Police say he had non-life threatening injuries.