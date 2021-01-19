One hurt in morning fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is hospitalized after firefighters rescued them from a burning apartment complex Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. near Colorado Avenue and Larch Place in Urbana.

Urbana firefighters say when they got there they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the building. Additionally, crews had to rescue someone who was stuck inside.

“They made entry,” says Fire Chief Charles Lauss, “did find the victim inside. Got the victim out the window.

“We have heard the patient was conscious when they were transported to OSF hospital.”

The fire chief says other residents were able to make it out safely.

WCIA was told two people had smoke inhalation but did not want to go to the hospital.

Crews got the fire under control in less than 10 minutes and contained it to one apartment it. However, there was smoke damage spread throughout the building.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused it.