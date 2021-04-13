One hurt in late-night shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Springfield are investigating a Monday night shooting that hospitalized one person.

The Springfield Police Department says it was reported at 11:55 p.m. after a gunshot victim arrived at St. John’s Hospital.

Investigators say he was shot in the area of South Pasfield and West Scarritt streets.

SPD says the victim went into surgery, and he’s now expected to survive.

Detectives say they are actively investigating the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.