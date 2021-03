DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police say one person was hurt in a five-car crash Wednesday.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on the Williams Sands Viaduct overpass on 22nd Street, just north of East Eldorado Street.

Officers say five vehicles collided — with some crashing into the car ahead of them because of thick fog.

Police say one person had a minor injury and was taken to a hospital.