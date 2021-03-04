One hurt after fire at Pontiac auto repair shop

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are working to learn how Bernie’s Automotive Repair Center in Pontiac erupted in flames Wednesday night.

Firefighters say they responded to the reported building fire at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Once at the scene, they saw that the building was on fire along with several nearby cars.

A Pontiac Fire commander then called in extra help because of how big the fire was and the exposure risks, a press release says.

Videos posted to social media of the fires show tall flames extending past the roof of the building.

WARNING: Vulgar language is used in this social media video.

From WMBD

“Several local volunteers and businesses also came to the aid of the first responders and provided water and food on scene,” says the press release.

Bernie’s Automotive Repair Center was established in 1990, its website says.

The State Fire Marshal Fire’s office was called in to investigate and are being assisted by Pontiac Fire.

The release says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

It adds one person was taken to OSF St. James Hospital and no one else was hurt.

Pontiac Fire Department was assisted in its response by Chenoa, Cornell, Cullom, Dwight, Fairbury, Flanagan. Gridley, Odell, and Saunemin Fire Departments. They were also supported by Commonwealth Edison, Duffy Ambulance, Illinois American Water Company, Livingston Couty Sheriff’s Department, NICOR Gas Company, Pontiac Police Department, Pontiac Streets Department, and SELCAS Ambulance.