One hurt after field fire destroys house

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency (Chris-Mont EMA) says a mix of gusty winds and dry conditions helped a field fire quickly spread across seven miles Saturday.

A Facebook post says at 1:19 p.m. Saturday, the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District responded to a ground fire near North Fourth Avenue and Arrow Trail near Donnellson. With 40 mph gusts and sustained wind speeds of 29 mph, the fire swiftly moved to the north to northeast.

The fire jumped several fields and roads and stretched over a seven-mile area to the north/northeast. At its widest point, it was about four miles wide.

“One house was destroyed in the fire off of Illinois Route 185,” the post stated. “One firefighter from Shaol Creek Fire was taken to the hospital due to smoke and debris in the eye.

Firefighters had the main area of the blaze under control by 7:37 p.m. Saturtday. Chris-Mont EMA said fire crews stayed at the scene to watch for and put out any hot spots.

Hillsboro Police notified people in the Kortkamp area to watch for the approaching fire and prepare to evacuate, if needed.

The following agencies/organizations assisted with the response:

Montgomery, Christian, Macoupin, Fayette, Clinton, Bond, and Macon counties.

Red Cross provided canteen services along with many locals.

Montgomery County Health Deptartment,

Lyndel Hardt of Litchfield and the Montgomery and Macoupin County ARES provided aerial support and communications to report information of the fire movement to ground command.

CHS provided tanker water supply

M&M Fuel, Patton Minning, Jerry Spinner and Slattons Excavating, Goestengors Excavating and anyone else that assisted

“Area farmers from our communities also provided tractors and plow support to help get ahead of this very quick-moving fire. Their part was invaluable in controlling this fire.”

“Shoal Creek Fire Protection District would like to thank everyone who responded and assisted.”