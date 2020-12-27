One hurt after crash on I-74

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say a Danville man was taken to a hospital for treatment after crashing his car Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police (ISP) says the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-74, just west of the U.S. Route 150 exit.

ISP says Bernardino Valdez, 35, of Danville, was driving a gold 2011 Hyundai that crashed. Troopers say Valdez is expected to survive his injuries.

ISP adds a second car was involved in the crash. It says Kevin Raya, 23, of Renton, Wash., was driving a black 2012 Mercedes Benz.

Troopers say Raya was not hurt during the collision.

No further information was available Sunday.

