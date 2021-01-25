One hurt after car overturns in crash on I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police say an Indianapolis man was hurt Sunday in a car crash on I-70.

A press release says it happened after 5 p.m. near Casey.

Troopers say 54-year-old Dallas Bellamey, of Indianapolis, was driving a silver 2009 Ford westbound on the interstate, along with 42-year-old Daniel Soltero, of St. Charles, Mo.

Soltero was driving a gray 2016 Buick that tried to pass Bellamey in the right lane when troopers say his Ford got in his way.

Then, Soltero switched to the left lane and tried to pass the Ford again, the release says. State police say Bellamey then moved his car into the left lane and hit the front passenger-side corner of Soltero’s Buick.

At that point, troopers say Bellamey’s Ford spun into the interstate median and hit a concrete wall. The car then flipped over several times.

The Indianapolois man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers say he was also cited for improper lane usage.

No other injuries were reported, per the release.