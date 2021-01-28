One hurt after car crashes into semi-truck on I-57

EDGEWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police say icy weather was a factor in a traffic crash that hurt one Wednesday on I-57.

It happened at 8:50 p.m. on I-57 near Edgewood, Effingham County.

Police say 41-year-old Ahmad Abbas Abboud, of Arlington, Texas, was driving a silver 2007 Nissan south in the right lane of the interstate when he lost control in icy road conditions.

Troopers say his car then entered the left lane and hit the front passenger side of a white 2020 Volvo semi-truck, also heading south. Dontez D. McQuiter, 44, of Detroit, was driving the truck.

Police say McQuiter refused medical attention. Ahmad Abbas Abboud was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

He is expected to survive.

Police cited the Nissan driver improper lane usage.