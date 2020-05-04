One Good Thing: Sunday, May 3, 2020

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Three women are teaming up to show appreciation for local teachers.

Heather Wanninger, Renee Pride and Sarah Mohr launched a Facebook page called “Central Illinois Loves Our Teachers” and are working with businesses and community members to put together tote bags.

“When we talk about teacher appreciation, the other part of it was not having that closure, the end of year parties and month of May to appreciate teachers,” Pride says. “Mahomet does an amazing job. Our parents are so connected.”

Mohr, a teacher herself, agrees.

“People keep asking them, you know, aren’t you glad you’ve got this extended summer vacation and they’re miserable,” she says. “They want to be with their kids, that’s why they love what they do. So just to remind them how much we value them and how important they are to the community is really important to me.”

Wanninger says the project is bringing her joy.

“It’s fun,” she says. “It feels like Christmas morning to me.”

Wanninger’s business, Sweet Lemonade Photography, will also be giving back to the community by offering prom photos for teens who missed out on the big dance this spring.

The group hopes to raise money in other school districts to show appreciation for teachers.