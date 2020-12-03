One displaced after mobile home fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Department crews put out a blaze early Thursday morning at a trailer park.

Lt. Ryan Allison says firefighters responded at 12:05 a.m. Thursday to a reported fire at the Danville Mobile Home Park on Perrysville Avenue.

Arriving at the scene, he said crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home.

Firefighters ran out a single line to the rear of the trailer, he said, and they extinguished the blaze.

Lt. Allision says one person and their dog, were displaced. He adds the American Red Cross set them up with a place to stay for the night.

Damage to the trailer was valued at $3,000. The fire lieutenant says the cause is undetermined.

The resident and their dog, along with all firefighters at the scene, were not hurt, he says.