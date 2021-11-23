One dead, one injured in I-55 crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 55 at Milepost 173 on Monday.

Illinois State Troopers said that at approximately 4:33 p.m., a car traveling southbound swerved onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and crashed into a tow truck that was present for an unrelated incident.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the car, a 25-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identities were not revealed, but State Troopers said both men are from Berkeley, Ill. in suburban Cook County.

The tow truck was not occupied when the crash happened.

Southbound traffic was rerouted onto U.S. Route 66 at Exit 178 in Lexington. I-55 was shut down for approximately five hours while emergency crews responded to the crash.