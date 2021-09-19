One dead, one injured in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of E. Walnut St. at approximately 3:23 a.m. following reports of gunshot victims. There they found a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both Decatur residents, in a parked car with gunshot wounds to the head. The victims were airlifted to Springfield hospitals.

The female victim was later pronounced dead. The male victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this murder is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers of Decatur and Macon County at 217-423-8477.