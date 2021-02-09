One dead in semi-truck crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — State police say a 23-year-old man died Monday after crashing into a semi-truck in Effingham.

It happened at 7:47 p.m. on West Fayette Avenue at the northbound I-57 entrance ramp.

Troopers say a maroon 2008 Chevrolet was driving east on Fayette Avenue when it tried to turn left onto the on-ramp.

A red 2019 Freightliner semi-truck heading west on Fayette Avenue then crashed into his car, says the release. The semi-truck left the road to the right, hit a guard rail, stopped in the ditch.

The driver of the car was identified in the release as Logan Dallape, 23, of Effingham. He died after being hurt in the crash, police say.

The semi-truck driver was identified as 46-year-old Tyron Hurst, of Wentzville, Mo.