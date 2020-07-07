One dead in early morning rollover crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials have announced one person died early Tuesday morning after their car crashed off U.S. Route 40 in Clark County.

A press release from Illinois State Police (ISP) said a maroon-colored 1999 Jeep Cherokee was heading westbound at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 40 near 2200 East Road when it ran off the right side of the road for “unknown reasons.”

The car hit a ditch and flipped over several times, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner.

The identity of the driver has been withheld, pending notification to their next of kin.

ISP continues their investigation into the incident. No further information was available Tuesday morning.