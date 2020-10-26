One dead after three-car crash on I-74

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — An Ohio woman died Sunday and two others were seriously hurt in a car crash about 10 miles from the Indiana-Illinois state line.

A press release from the Indiana State Police Lafayette District says troopers responded to a reported crash just after 4 p.m. Sunday east of Covington, Ind.

A black 2013 Hyundai Elantra was heading west on I-74 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crossed the median. Troopers say this section of I-74 does not have a cable barrier divider or guardrail.

The Hyundai then struck the passenger side of a gray 2005 Acura TL, being driven by 19-year-old Ryan Murphy, of Hinsdale, Ill.

The Acura was then rear-ended by a red 2015 Chevy Camaro being driven by John Moore, 47, of Lousiville, KY.

Murphy was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana by StatFlight, and Moore was taken to Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville, Ind.. Troopers say they were both seriously hurt by the crash, but are expected to survive.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fountain County Coroner. She was identified as Patricia Kabwe, 29, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Her next of kin has been notified.

Kabwe was the only person in the Hyundai.

Troopers were assisted by an Indiana Conservation Officer, the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, Covington Police, the Covington Fire Department, the Veedersburg Fire Department, Fountain County EMS, StatFlight, Maskel Towing, and Plunkett Towing.

I-74 was closed for about two hours for the crash investigation and clean up.