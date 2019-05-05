One dead after shooting at apartment complex

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A 21-year-old man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:45 am at an apartment complex on Edgebrook Drive. When police got there, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital. His name has not been released yet.

Police say it started with an argument. They believe several people were there when the shooting happened. They have no suspect information yet and nobody has been arrested.

Right now, police don't know if this had anything to do with the shooting from the day before that left one man recovering in the hospital. That happened early Saturday morning in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.

Police are asking, if anybody who lives nearby has home surveillance video, to contact them. If you know anything about what happened you can call police at 217-351-4545 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS) and online at 373tips.com.

