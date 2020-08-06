One dead, two hurt after several semi-trucks crash on I-72

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials announced Thursday a 32-year-old Decatur man has died after a semi-truck crashed into another semi that was stopped on the side of the interstate Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police said in a press release that a white 2016 Volvo semi-truck was stopped on I-72 near Argenta. Andrii Shvabskyi, 27, of Macomb, had been driving that semi until it broke down and needed repairs. Reflective safety-caution triangles had been placed.

A yellow 2018 Ford was parked ahead of Shvabskyi’s truck. It had been driven to the site by a 32-year-old Decatur man to repair the broken down Volvo semi-truck.

Then at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, a white 2018 International semi-truck, driven by 42-year-old Shawn Morrison, of Springfield, crashed into the rear of the Volvo truck, which then struck the Ford.

Police say the Decatur man later died from his injuries. His identity has been withheld pending notification to his next of kin.

I-72 was closed for about 9 hours during the investigation. The roadway was also covered with debris.

Morrison was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Citations were issued for failure to yield to a stopped car (Scott’s Law), and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Shvabskyi was also hospitalized following the accident.