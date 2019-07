DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Coroner Michael Day says 27-year-old Demetrius Ford, of Decatur, was killed after an overnight murder.

Day says Ford suffered gunshot trauma.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of E. Hickory, around 12:30 a.m.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found Ford dead on a front porch, and with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

This is an active investigation. If you have any further information, contact Decatur Police.