One dead after motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 136

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A 28-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck just outside of Covington, Ind.

A statement from Indiana State Police says James McVey, 28, of Bolingbrook, Ill., was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. Route 136 just after 2 p.m. Saturday when it crossed the center line just west of the Wabash River bridge.

At that time, a 28-year-old man from Johnson County, Ind. was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck east on U.S. 136 when the motorcycle entered his lane.

Troopers says the pickup truck driver tried to avoid the motorcycle, but was not able to do so. The Harley Davidson hit the driver’s side of his truck.

McVey suffered several injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner.

Notification to his next of kin has been made.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

There were two passengers inside his truck. One was taken to OSF Sacred Heart hospital in Danville, and the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Both are expected to survive.

U.S. 136 was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation and extensive cleanup.’

Indiana State Police were assisted by Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Covington Police Department, Covington Fire Department, Fountain County EMS, Warren County EMS, St. Vincent StatFlight, and Maskel Towing.