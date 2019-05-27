One dead after morning shooting
Update: 2:00 pm, 5/27/19, Monday
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The name of the man found dead in a vehicle Sunday has been released.
The coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 32-year old Reginald Swope, of Springfield, died from multiple gunshot wounds.
His death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities say additional autopsy results are pending.
Original: 8:15 pm, 5/26/19, Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are conducting an investigation after a man in his 30s was found dead in his car.
It was reported about 5 am, Sunday, in the 1100-block of North 14th Street. Authorities say it looks like the man had been shot several times.
