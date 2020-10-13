One dead after car crash in city

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead and another is hurt after their car crashed into two trees Monday night in Martinsville.

A press release from Illinois State Police says troopers responded to the reported crash at 10:16 p.m. Monday. It happened on Mill Street just south of U.S. Route 40.

Levi J. Powers, 29, was driving a black Toyota car south on Mill Street when it left the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason. It then hit two trees and stopped on the west side of Mill Street.

The release says Powers was thrown from his car during the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Powers was pronounced dead at the scene by by the Clark County Coroner.

Justin W. Clark, 33, was a passenger in Power’s car. He was flown to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.