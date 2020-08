SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) —One person is dead after a car crash. Police say the victim was thrown from the car.

This happened at 11:43 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was traveling east on Illinois 123 one mile east of Cline Road. The victim ran off the south side of the roadway and overturned in a bean field and was ejected from their car.

Police say they will not release a name until the family is notified.