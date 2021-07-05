One dead, 17 hurt in six shootings over holiday weekend

Champaign Police investigate a deadly shooting Friday, July 2, at American Legion Post 559. This was one of six shootings over the Independence Day holiday weekend that left 17 hurt and one killed.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Police in central Illinois responded to several shootings across the Independence Day weekend.

Within the WCIA coverage area, 18 people were shot over a 72-hour period. That includes 17-year-old Kieshaun Thatch, who was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Carle Hospital, according to the Champaign County Coroner.

Champaign Police were called out just after 3 p.m. Friday to American Legion Post 559, where over 100 people had gathered for a funeral repast for David Dalton Jr. That’s when one or more suspects approached Thatch and shot him several times, according to police and coroner statements.

A press release said the gunfire continued and four more people were hurt — including a pregnant female.

Champaign Police spokesman Tom Yelich said Monday they’re still early in their investigation and no updates are available.

Police say they estimate that over 50 rounds of gunfire were exchanged.

Springfield Police are investigating two shootings over the holiday weekend.

The first happened after 6 p.m. Friday at White Oaks Mall. Officers say someone was shot after a fight broke out.

The victim is expected to survive. No suspect information has been released.

Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said Monday that no further information was available on this shooting.

The second shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue West.

Police say they were already at the scene because a crowd had gathered for a party. That’s when officers say they heard gunfire and found a man and a woman who had been hit.

Both victims are expected to survive. Detectives continue to investigate.

Danville Police responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday after shots were heard after a concert at the Shovelhead Saloon on South College Street. Officers say they encountered a large crowd in the parking lot, which had formed as people starting leaving the event.

Four men were shot, police say, adding that two of them were seriously hurt.

Commander Josh Webb said Monday that all victims are expected to survive. No further information was available Monday.

Police in Rantoul say they were dispatched to a reported drive-by shooting Sunday night near Maplewood and Fairlawn drives.

The call went out around 8:18 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers were told two minors had been shot.

A press release says two girls were hit, wounding their legs. One is 7-years-old and the other is 15-years-old. Both are expected to survive.

Officers say three men had superficial graze wounds from the gunfire. The release says that all three did not want to be taken to a hospital, and they refused to provide any additional information to the police.

Investigators say an SUV drove by a home and someone inside that car shot the five victims. The press release says a description of the SUV was incomplete.

Urbana Police say a drive-by shooting Sunday left a man with facial wounds.

Detectives say the victim was walking down Division Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

Officers say the victim was hit twice by the gunfire. The man is listed in stable condition.

A police sergeant told WCIA that the victim doesn’t know who the shooter is. No suspect information was immediately available.