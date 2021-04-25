One arrested for DUI after car drives into pond near campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a man in his late-20s was arrested for a DUI early Sunday morning after driving into a pond in Champaign.

It happened at 3:49 a.m. Sunday at the retention pond between Green and Springfield streets at Locust Street.

Officers say the car was speeding before it went into the water. Police add the driver, who is around 27-years-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Investigators say the man was arrested on a DUI charge, adding that alcohol and marijuana were involved.

No further information was available Sunday.