On top of past due rent, late fees are piling up

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Late rent is piling up as the end of the eviction moratorium nears. The end date is September 1, according to the Illinois Supreme Court.

People can still apply for rent assistance to cover what’s past due in many cases. Emergency money is still available for those in Champaign County through the Regional Planning Commission.

But that does not cover late fees, which have also been piling up.

In the city of Urbana, late fees cannot be more than 5% of the cost of rent each month. There is no limit in Champaign though.

Bailee VanAntwerp, the Emergency Assistance Case Manager for the City of Champaign Township said her office provides rent assistance, pandemic or not, but either way, late fees aren’t covered.

“I tried to serve someone early on in COVID-19, and one of the few property management teams that were not eliminating late fees at that point, (and were also, at that time, not willing to drop the late fees), and this particular family had four months of late fees piled up, which was $1,000, which was more than their rent,” VanAntwerp shared.

She said that was the worst case she’s seen so far, that’s not the norm, and most landlords have been understanding, willing to waive some or all late fees.

VanAntwerp says she gets between 20 to 40 calls a day from renters asking for help.