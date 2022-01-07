On-campus COVID testing expected after winter break at EIU

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — All Eastern Illinois University (EIU) students and employees will need to complete on-campus COVID-19 testing upon their return to the university.

School officials said re-entry testing expectations apply to anyone learning, living, working or participating in any on-campus activities.

All testing is free and located at Court 5 of EIU Student Rec Center on:
– Tuesday, Jan. 4 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
– Wednesday, Jan. 5 – 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
– Thursday, Jan. 6 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
– Monday, Jan. 10 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
– Tuesday, Jan. 11 – 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
– Wednesday, Jan. 12 – 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
– Thursday, Jan. 13 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can create an account and schedule an appointment online.

